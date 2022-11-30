This week, I talked about something dear to my heart and very important to a lot of people. Many patients, especially peri- and post-menopausal women, are talking about difficulty in fat loss. The fat hangs out right around their midsection. It’s known as MENOBELLY! I didn’t make that up. It’s because our reduction in estrogen and progesterone reduce activity of fat-consuming enzymes, and we become more sensitive to cortisol. In our stressful lives, we spend too much time in high cortisol, and that adds fat to our midsections! So the short answer is to lower cortisol. One simple way to do that: A PRACTICE OF STILLNESS. That’s any activity that you can do that involves being still and deep breathing! Listen to find out how.

I also talked about some more yummy foods that we eat around Thanksgiving and why they’re good for you: cinnamon, ginger, and pumpkin. Listen and eat up!