WHUS has a number of ways to get involved. All opportunities are open to anyone interested in getting involved.

If you’re interested in broadcasting live on air and having your own radio show, you first have to complete DJ training. You can find out more information on the DJ training page.

WHUS also has a number of committees which you can join at any point in the school year without any training. These include:

Contact generalmanager@whus.org or programcoordinator@whus.org with questions.