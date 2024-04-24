Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 391
Bicycle Talk. Episode 391 April 17th 2024.   Ron’s Rant:  Even Race officials are being run over by inattentive drivers.  On a positive side:  Tom Pidcock win’s a classic.  And 2 more monument classics to come.  ‘The Bike Is the Cure’: Meet New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  5 Tips to Start Spring Cycling Season on a High Note .   Content:   Meet New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson. Meet the incoming co-chair of the congressional bike caucus — and learn more about how he’s getting other legislators .    Amstel Gold Weekend. Ron reports on the Men’s and Women’s races.   Events and Finishing Points.

