Bicycle Talk. Episode 391 April 17th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Even Race officials are being run over by inattentive drivers. On a positive side: Tom Pidcock win’s a classic. And 2 more monument classics to come. ‘The Bike Is the Cure’: Meet New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: 5 Tips to Start Spring Cycling Season on a High Note . Content: Meet New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson. Meet the incoming co-chair of the congressional bike caucus — and learn more about how he’s getting other legislators . Amstel Gold Weekend. Ron reports on the Men’s and Women’s races. Events and Finishing Points.