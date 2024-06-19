Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 400 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 400 June 19th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Please keep your motorcycles off the bicycle trails. Why Massive Cars Kill So Many Pedestrians and Cyclists. And shout out to NY Gov. Kathy Hochul. What were you thinking? On a positive side: Happy Father’s day a day late. Tour de Suisse. Dan Hurley is staying at Uconn. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Should you ride your road bike on gravel? Riding Gravel Is Good for Everyone . Content: And In continuation of Ron’s tips. Cycling radar, I’m sold! 2024 Tour de Suise Results. And who is this Matthew Riccitello? 5th in the TDS this past week This kid can climb. Events and Finishing Points.