Radio Naturopath Episode 483: Prebiotic for Teeth, More Osteoarthritis, Exercises and Health

This week, we gave a little advice on the use of toothpaste with prebiotic to support healthy probiotic in the mouth. Then, we went on to discuss more about osteoarthritis. We gave more information about supplements. We also discussed the important topic of balance and how as the age, people have difficulty rising from seated and lying down. Ron is going to teach clinics on how to get up from the ground if you’ve fallen! And one of the reasons people fall is because they’re lightheaded from being dehydrated, so we talked about making sure to drink and adding electrolytes. I talked about how a regular practice of yoga can be really helpful; something as simple as the regular practice of sun salutations keeps you able to get up and down from lying on the ground to standing.