SELLOUT: Battle of the Bands Reaches Capacity

WHUS Staff
Battle of the Bands Winner: Ruby Leftstep. Photo by Lorena Vega

WHUS Radio’s annual Battle of the Bands event reached capacity early in the night on Saturday, February 3rd, 2023. Bands Basement Camp, Dying Under The Influence, The Jawns, Overloaded, Ruby Leftstep, and The Sauce rocked the stage while fans began to be turned away at the door as the space reached capacity.

The event was accompanied by a rather gnarly merch stand an a pretty poppin’ popcorn machine. After nearly 4 long hours of constant concerts, Connecticut natives Ruby Leftstep, took home the win.

Check out pictures from the event.

Photos taken and edited by WHUS Multimedia Committee.

Basement Camp
Photo: Lorena Vega
The Jawns
Photo: Lily Goldblatt
Dying Under the Influence
Photo: Colin Edwards
The Sauce
Photo: Nicole Viquez
Overloded
Photo: Colin Edwards
Ruby Leftstep
Photo: Colin Edwards
Basement Camp
Photo: Christopher Chack
Mosh Pit
Photo: Lorena Vega
Ruby Leftstep
Photo: Lorena Vega
The Jawns
Photo: Lorena Vega
Dying Under the Influence
Photo: Sherlyn Alvarado
The Sauce
Photo: Lorena Vega
Dying Under the Influence
Photo: Lorena Vega
Overloded
Photo: Nicole Viquez
Basement Camp
Photo: Christoper Chack
Overloded
Photo: Thalia Salmon
The Jawns
Photo: Thalia Salmon
The Sauce
Photo: Lily Goldblatt
Winner: Ruby Leftstep
Photo: Lorena Vega

