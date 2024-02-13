SELLOUT: Battle of the Bands Reaches Capacity

WHUS Radio’s annual Battle of the Bands event reached capacity early in the night on Saturday, February 3rd, 2023. Bands Basement Camp, Dying Under The Influence, The Jawns, Overloaded, Ruby Leftstep, and The Sauce rocked the stage while fans began to be turned away at the door as the space reached capacity.

The event was accompanied by a rather gnarly merch stand an a pretty poppin’ popcorn machine. After nearly 4 long hours of constant concerts, Connecticut natives Ruby Leftstep, took home the win.

Check out pictures from the event.

Photos taken and edited by WHUS Multimedia Committee.