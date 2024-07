Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 452: Low Impact Plyometrics, Exercise for Menopause and Osteoporosis Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 57:22 Share Share Link Embed

This week we went on to talk about plyometrics that you can do that don’t affect the knees and hips especially if you have trouble with those. Hint: get a medicine ball! Carrying and tossing a heavy ball can be really helpful without the need for jumping. We also talked about more helpful exercises for menopause, especially¬†dancing! And the important ways to build bone density.¬†