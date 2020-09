Kyle Drake and Victor Calle, hosts of the In Vivo Podcast (Bri Diaz/UConn Photo)

The Talk Task Force will soon be back in full swing! More info regarding department meetings, which will be held by Talk Director Julia Pugmire, will be released within the month. Meetings will start in early October, so stay tuned! In the meantime, any creative/talkative/passionate/curious individuals are encouraged to reach out to talk@whus.org to learn more about podcast and PSA production at WHUS.