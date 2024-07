Listening to Medical Minds Navigating Stigmas Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Hosts Farnaz and Fanola reflect with Sid about their student journeys as aspiring medical professionals. Mental health stigmas within the family and community are often internalized and consequently challenge a sustainable work-life balance.