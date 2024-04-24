Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 390 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 390 April 10th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Oh the crashes. Pro bike circuit is just riddled with crashes. Wout Van Aert out for a while. But of course you better be wearing the right socks! On a positive side: Go Men’s UConn Basketball team! The Paris Roubaix! Did you see it? Fastest ever. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to Wrap Handlebar Tape Correctly and Perfectly . Content: So, How about the socks? Those darn tubeless tires: The UCI Introduces New Safety Measures Amidst Hookless Rim and Tubeless Tire Concerns . Monument Man Again? Mathieu van der Poel smashes Monument with massive solo victory. Wait didn’t we talk about this last week? 60km solo move. Fastest ever. five hours, 25 minutes and 58 seconds. Mathieu van der Poel smashes Monument with another massive solo victory. Events and Finishing Points.