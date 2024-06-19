Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 448: Supplements for Hypertension, Healing Lyme Summit 2024 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about the no-charge Healing Lyme Summit that is being presented by Myriah Hinchey, N.D., and Richard Horowitz, M.D., a virtual summit that can be viewed from June 4-10, 2024. There’s lots of talks about protocols and treatments to help with healing from Lyme. There’s also opportunities to connect with other folks who are dealing with Lyme in various ways: patients, caregivers, family, and practitioners. Lots of great information! It’s available at https://drtalks.com/lyme-summit-2024/

I also moved along with supplements to help with hypertension, and will talk more next week!