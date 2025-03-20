UConn Avery Point to Offer New Majors and Housing Starting This Fall

The University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus is expanding both its academic offerings and campus living for the Fall 2025 semester.

For the first time, Avery Point will offer a four-year psychological sciences program starting in the fall.

Currently, students who major in psychological sciences at Avery Point need to transfer to Storrs to complete the degree.

UConn Avery Point currently offers four year programs in marine sciences, maritime studies, english and general studies.

According to UConn Today,“UConn leaders also are looking at engineering concentrations on campus that would complement the region’s industries.”

The expansion of academic offerings at Avery Point and signature regional academic programs are a part of UConn’s 2024-2034 Strategic Plan.

The strategic plan emphasizes having equitable student support across campuses, including facilitating housing and associated needs.

Currently, Avery Point does not offer any on-campus housing. As a result, many students commute from long distances or rent limited housing nearby.

The Avery Point website details specific goals of the campus going forward, including constructing an on-campus residence hall.

This hall would be placed across from the athletic building and would house 250 students, of the 450 students enrolled currently.

The new hall would also include dining, healthcare and other day-to-day needs for students.

The push for on-campus housing is not just to minimize commute for students.

“Having on-campus housing at Avery Point will also complement the range of academic, recreational, artistic and community-oriented activities currently on campus,” according to UConn Today.

There is no timeline for the new residence hall yet, but the proposed end-goal for UConn’s strategic plan is 2034.

Expanding academic and campus offerings at Avery Point will establish the campus as more accessible and available for UConn students.