Bicycle Talk. Episode 435 February 26th 2025. Ron’s Rant: I’m back, more rants about tubeless tires. If I was not made aware of so many failures I would not mention this as much. On a positive side: The 6th annual Natchaug Epic. And yes, Your old pal “PedlinRon” was there. And yes, Epic it was.. And yesterday I got to go out and ride my bicycle through 3 states in 10 miles with who? Kids. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: New pump, HiLine Components. And tire size matters (the beating the dead horse files) . Yes so much more to say on the benefits of the larger tire sizes. Content: Congresswoman introduces legislation to close de minimis loophole. It’s Time For State DOTs to Step Up and Do a Better Job. Milan-San Remo: Did you see that finishing sprint and all that after 289 KM. Other events up and coming on the world cycling racing scene. Events and Finishing Points.
