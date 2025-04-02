Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 436 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 436 April 2nd 2025. Ron’s Rant: Get off the road! Why people hate cyclists and other issues with bicycles on the road. Get over yourselves. More in the show. On a positive side: Frannie and I are Off to Chicago this weekend to see my Son Greg get married! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Don’t buy a cheap bike. Ron talks about the mistakes people make when they decide, “I’m going to ride a bike” and they have no clue as to the what, the when and the where of it all. Good tips on your first ride and how to remain comfortable. Content: Bicycle Rear lights and radar: Thinking about it? I’ll give you some feedback. Ron gives a little more explanation about the do’s and do nots of road cycling and why drivers don’t like us. Time to pay more attention and clean up you act and presence on the road. And more feedback and information on the spring classics. The tour of Flanders is coming up this next weekend and Van der Pol and Pogacar my have the ultimate showdown. Events and Finishing Points.