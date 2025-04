Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 484: Osteoarthrits, Green Lipped Mussel, Knee Exercises, Newer Obesity Measure Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we wrapped up osteoarthritis for a while, doing a deeper dive into green-lipped mussel extract. We also worked through a number of knee-strengthening exercises, great if you have osteoarthritis there and are trying to avoid surgery. Acupuncture can certainly be helpful! We also started in on some more weight loss issues, since there is a newer way of evaluating obesity.