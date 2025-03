Battle of the Bands 2025: Photo Gallery

Battle of the Bands 2025: Photo Gallery

WHUS Radio held their Battle of the Bands concert on February 15. The concert featured musical artists 2/14, Braintree, Elizabory and the Rotting Twenty’s.

The following photos were taken by WHUS Inventory Specialist Colin Edwards.

The photos above were of the band 2/14.

The photos above are of the band Braintree.

The photos above are of the band Elizabory.

The photos above are of the band Rotting Twenty’s.