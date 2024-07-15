Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 403
Bicycle Talk. Episode 403 July 10th  2024.   Ron’s Rant: . My legs hurt! Feeling old and slow and not happy with it.  Supreme Court blocks an EPA plan to curb ozone air pollution. What this means for Connectcur On a positive side: Biniam Girmay.  More TDF 2024  39th annual Boom Box Parade.   Mechanical minute and cycling tips  The flat tires on stage 9 gravel. 13 leg workouts for cyclists.   Content: 4 Training Myths for Cyclists 50 and Older.  Biniam Girmay in green jersey and it’s fitting him really nice!    Stage 9  Gravel:  Perhaps the most anticipated stage of the whole race!   Ron talks up highlight of the first week of the tour.  Events and Finishing Points

