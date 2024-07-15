Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 403 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 403 July 10th 2024. Ron’s Rant: . My legs hurt! Feeling old and slow and not happy with it. Supreme Court blocks an EPA plan to curb ozone air pollution. What this means for Connectcur On a positive side: Biniam Girmay. More TDF 2024 39th annual Boom Box Parade. Mechanical minute and cycling tips The flat tires on stage 9 gravel. 13 leg workouts for cyclists. Content: 4 Training Myths for Cyclists 50 and Older. Biniam Girmay in green jersey and it’s fitting him really nice! Stage 9 Gravel: Perhaps the most anticipated stage of the whole race! Ron talks up highlight of the first week of the tour. Events and Finishing Points