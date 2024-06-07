D'Archive d'Archive Episode 53: James Marshall Fellow 2024 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This episode of d’Archive is hosted by archivist Kristin Eshelman in conversation with elementary school educator and picture book maker Corbin Lichtinger. Corbin spent time in the John P. McDonald Reading Room researching the James Marshall Papers as the 2024 James Marshall Fellow. This conversation features his perspective on process, creative pedagogy, and children’s books as he explored the archival collection in April of 2024.

Featured Collections

James Marshall Papers

Logo by Melica Stinnett