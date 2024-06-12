Radio Naturopath Episode 447: More Medial Collateral Care, Microbiome, Sleep and GABA

/
This week., I am STILL limping on that MCL sprain/mensicus issue! More interesting stuff, like having to use a hinged brace, heavy and hot in June! And more staying off the bike. I was a lot better a few days ago and rode a couple of days and now I’m set back; obviously not healed yet. HInged brace, exercises, rest, ice, elevation, specific exercises. Unlikely need for surgery! We also went back to discussing the microbiome, GABA, and sleep, and there are easy ways to improve sleep by eating the right foods and getting the right probiotics. We touched on help for high blood pressure and we’ll pick up on that next week.