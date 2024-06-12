Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 399 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 399 June 12th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Continued bad behavior form people driving motorized vehicles. Get over yourselves. And more “blow by” bad mannered cyclists. On a positive side: Ride the East rail trail event on Saturday June 8th. Criterium de Dauphine 2024: It’s over Exciting 8 days of Bicycle Racing! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Bicycle Riding the Gravel and unimproved roads Gravel Guide Cats 1-4 . Everything you need to know about the Gravel Ride. Content: Criterium de Dauphine 2024. Ron recaps a very exciting Dauphine that wound down to an 8 second victory. What’s going on with Sepp Kuss and Visma Lease a Bikes new American phenomenon Matteo Jorgenson. Tour de Femme Swift announced 2024 and what will be new in 2025! Tour de France Mens starts in Italy this year and does not finish in Paris. Key tariff exclusions, including on e-bikes, will expire June 14. Events and Finishing Points.