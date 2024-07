Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 449: Supplements and Herbs for Hypertension; Energy Drinks Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week we got a little more into herbs and supplements for high blood pressure. Lots of people struggle with it, even while on meds. There are so many causes and you can help it from a number of different directions, and these can help. So can basic lifestyle changes like more rest and sleep, eating lots of produce, and limiting sugar, caffeine, and processed foods. We also talked about Energy Drinks: yay or nay?