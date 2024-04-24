Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 389
 Bicycle Talk. Episode 389 April  3rd 2024  Ron’s Rant: Cars that are too quiet. The EV’s are coming, but can you hear them approaching from behind? Go Huskies again.  On a positive side: College Basketball fever.   Ride the East on June 8, 2024!  Town of Mansfield CT. accepts the bicycle pedestrian proposal offer by Bike Mansfield.   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  What’s your wattage and is it really that important?   Content:    Ron dives into training, power, wattage, and tips to make you more efficient on your bicycle. Should you be worried about your weight on your bicycle. Not really  PWR (power / weight/ ratio)  is a balance. Ron talks about the sidewalk policy for bicycles scooters, and skateboards. Portland OR gets its bike-friendly swagger back with spike in cycling growth and new infrastructure. London just Quadrupled its Bicycle Network in Eight Years.   Monument Man:  Singing in the rain: Untouchable Van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders for record-equaling 3rd time  Events and Finishing Points. 

