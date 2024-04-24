Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 389 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 389 April 3rd 2024 Ron’s Rant: Cars that are too quiet. The EV’s are coming, but can you hear them approaching from behind? Go Huskies again. On a positive side: College Basketball fever. Ride the East on June 8, 2024! Town of Mansfield CT. accepts the bicycle pedestrian proposal offer by Bike Mansfield. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: What’s your wattage and is it really that important? Content: Ron dives into training, power, wattage, and tips to make you more efficient on your bicycle. Should you be worried about your weight on your bicycle. Not really PWR (power / weight/ ratio) is a balance. Ron talks about the sidewalk policy for bicycles scooters, and skateboards. Portland OR gets its bike-friendly swagger back with spike in cycling growth and new infrastructure. London just Quadrupled its Bicycle Network in Eight Years. Monument Man: Singing in the rain: Untouchable Van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders for record-equaling 3rd time Events and Finishing Points.