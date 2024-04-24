Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 388 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 388 March 27th 2024 Ron’s Rant: Heart medication and the frustration I am feeling right now. Ron rants about his current health dilemma and his bodies rejection of the pharmaceutical he is taking. On a positive side: The Natchaug Epic Gravel ride this past weekend. People for bikes planning to develop reasonable standards for electric bicycles. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: What to do when your derailleur snaps on your mountain or gravel bike. Hey, Every get stranded on a bike ride and have to resort to “McGivering” your bike? Content: The Natchaug Epic. Wow! Epic say’s it lightly. Weather report, icy conditions flooded trails, route changes, After all it is March in Connecticut. Ron shares personal information and observations in the attempt to resolve a medical situation that I am currently experiencing. Content is not in any way medical advice. Just opening a discussion. Peter Sagan expects to return to training 15 days after second cardiac incident. Events and Finishing Points.