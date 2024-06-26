Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 401 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 401 June 26th 2024. Ron’s Rant: More on the NY Governors Congestion Pricing debacle. And Speed, It’s the speed limit dummy. Why we need to lower the speed limits in cities and high congestion areas. On a positive side: Shout out to Cambridge MA. And later in the show, it’s TDF time! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: More insights on the versatility of rear radar for bicycles. Ron shares a recent discovery. Content: 3 reasons why cities should lower speed limits, 20 MPH limits save time and improve traffic flow. How Pro-Bike Policies Transformed Cambridge, Massachusetts, Into a Top City for Biking . Tour de France Preview. Ron Previews the beginning stages of this year’s Tour de France. Events and Finishing Points.