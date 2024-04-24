WHUS Podcasts Bicycle Talk Episode 392 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 392 April 24th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Parents driving their kids to school make the roads more cluttered and less safe. On a positive side: The last of the classic races for spring of 2024. Bicycle industry workers safe after Taiwan earthquake. The Putnam bridge bicycle and pedestrian project is due to open on May 10th! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Factors to Consider When Determining How Often to Ride Content: Ron talks about school busses and riding your kids to school on a bicycle instead of in your passenger car. Parents’ Reasons for Choosing the Car to Take Their Children to School. La Flèche Wallonne 2024 Liege Bastion Liege : It’s Tadej time. Sepp Kuss will return to competition by leading the Visma Lease a Bike team in the Tour Critérium du Dauphiné! People on Bikes Can Come Together As Advocates. Events and Finishing Points.