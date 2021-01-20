Today as a follow up to last week’s discussion of the Mediterranean Diet, I talked about a whole bunch of healthy foods that can improve cardiovascular health. They can lower LDL, raise HDL, lower triglycerides, reduce stroke and heart attack risk, and help to lower blood pressure. Mostly, stuff with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and essential fats! Very obvious things, but they bear repeating.

We also talked about the difference between fish oil and krill oil. There’s some controversy; they both make sense in different ways.