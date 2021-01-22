Today I sat down with my former classmates from UConn’s Latin American and Latino/a Studies program to discuss the creation and implementation of a Latinx Studies curriculum in Connecticut’s public high school. Latinx Studies majors at UConn helped to design a syllabus for this course for our community engagement project in the Spring of 2020. In this episode, students discuss the work that went into the project and their ongoing contributions to the fight for representation and justice in our school system.
Talking Across Activisms is a podcast about activism in Connecticut and beyond. Talking Across Activisms aims to provide a platform for grassroots and radical organizers to share their perspectives on justice and liberation. Follow us on Instagram and keep up to date with the blog for more articles about activism and social justice.
More information:
Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Becomes First State in Nation To Require High Schools Provide Courses on Black and Latino Studies
New London students testify in Hartford for bill on African-American, Latino curriculum
UCONN El Instituto: Institute of Latina/o, Caribbean, and Latin American Studies
Anti-Racist Teaching and Learning Collective
An African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz
Guests:
Lizzette Perez, she/her/hers
Maria Mejia-Giron, she/her/hers
Yadiel Rodriguez, he/him/his
Music: Find Your Way Beat – Nana Kwabena
