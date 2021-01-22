Today I sat down with my former classmates from UConn’s Latin American and Latino/a Studies program to discuss the creation and implementation of a Latinx Studies curriculum in Connecticut’s public high school. Latinx Studies majors at UConn helped to design a syllabus for this course for our community engagement project in the Spring of 2020. In this episode, students discuss the work that went into the project and their ongoing contributions to the fight for representation and justice in our school system.

Talking Across Activisms is a podcast about activism in Connecticut and beyond. Talking Across Activisms aims to provide a platform for grassroots and radical organizers to share their perspectives on justice and liberation. Follow us on Instagram and keep up to date with the blog for more articles about activism and social justice.

More information:

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Becomes First State in Nation To Require High Schools Provide Courses on Black and Latino Studies

New London students testify in Hartford for bill on African-American, Latino curriculum

Mass Walkout At Amistad High

UCONN El Instituto: Institute of Latina/o, Caribbean, and Latin American Studies

Anti-Racist Teaching and Learning Collective

Hearing Youth Voices

An African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz

Guests:

Lizzette Perez, she/her/hers

Maria Mejia-Giron, she/her/hers

Yadiel Rodriguez, he/him/his

Music: Find Your Way Beat – Nana Kwabena