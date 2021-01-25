Bicycle Talk Episode 233: January 25th 2021: Ron’s Rant. The Idaho Stop. California chimes in. On a positive side: Update: Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? Tour de Swift update from Fran. New decking on the Airline Trail North. Findings of Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Survey Show Americans Turning to Outdoors to Reduce Stress Brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Maintenance Minute: Rollers vs Trainers. Lots of discussion in the show. Content: UCI World cup Cyclocross, Overijse. Recap from yesterday’s race. Ron talks about the Idaho stop legislation in California and then gets deep into rollers vs trainers. Rails to trails survey. Events calendar and final thoughts.