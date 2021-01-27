I found that lots of people getting the COVID-19 vaccination are having some symptoms afterward, and are taking anti-inflammatories and going on with their lives. I encouraged avoiding those if possible, and getting rest to maximize the effects of the vaccine.

We had a question about sea buckthorn oil, which is great for cholesterol and skin health. We also had a question about the benefits of qi gong, a Taoist meditative movement form that is linked to the meridians.

We also talked about heart-healthy foods and exercise, and how lipoic acid can be helpful for tinnitus.