This week I talked about fats. Essential fatty acids, saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsatured, medium chain triglycerides. Certain fats are really good for your health, and certain fats really aren’t. You need to eat healthy fats for cellular and body structure and to prevent inflammation. We talk about the different kinds of fats and where they’re found in your food.

We also started with an update on Ron and his health, and how reducing his dose of metoprolol helped him to feel better.