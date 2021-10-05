Bicycle Talk Episode 265: October 4th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. 16 year old pickup truck driver who ran over cyclists in Texas while trying to “coal roll” them still not charged? Really, more in the show. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. 1st week on reduced medication. I am alive! Great Farm to Fork Fondo Weekend. The Paris-Roubaix! The Maintenance Minute: Ron talks more about mirrors and and other options just discovered from a listener. The Paris Roubaix, amazing weekend. Best in years, The Women have their first Paris Roubaix! Content: Ron reflects on hold friend and bike rep Gary Teller’s passing. Consequences to hitting cyclists in Texas. What’ wrong with Texas? Ron Has a few ideas. Ron talks in more detail about the 2021 Paris Roubaix. Ron reflects on the Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross event coming up this weekend that he started in 1983. Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events!