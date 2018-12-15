I want to remind people to slow down and enjoy the holiday season, not just do everything and anything! Meditate, read, relax, listen to music, go for a stroll. Watch the HALLMARK CHANNEL. Get your negative ions and go out in nature! Also, POTATOES can be your friend. They have resistant starch to help blood sugar, potassium to calm you down, and their skins have lots of antioxidants to prevent tissue damage in your body! The darker the potato, the more antioxidants, just like berries. So grab those purple potatoes! Also, more on yacon syrup: that molasses-like syrup from that starchy tuber that can help with weight loss.



