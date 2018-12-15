Play

This episode features an overview and discussion of archival collections focusing on hoboes and train-hopping culture.  The UConn Archives is known for its large railroad collections that document the legacy of the train, it’s mechanics and industrial infrastructure.  However, a less documented railroad culture is that of the hobo who also occupies a historical place alongside the boxcar.  In addition, this episode features an interview with railfan and railroad museum operator Dave Peters about his perspectives on railroad appreciation.   

Featured Tracks:

Harry “Haywire” McClintock – Big Rock Candy Mountain

John B. Hooker – Hobo Blues

Etta Baker – Railroad Bill

Featured Collections:

Samuel and Ann Charters Archive of Blues and African American Vernacular Musical Culture

Dodd Special Collections

Thomas B. Hogan Papers

Richard Scarry Papers

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

