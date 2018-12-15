This episode features an overview and discussion of archival collections focusing on hoboes and train-hopping culture. The UConn Archives is known for its large railroad collections that document the legacy of the train, it’s mechanics and industrial infrastructure. However, a less documented railroad culture is that of the hobo who also occupies a historical place alongside the boxcar. In addition, this episode features an interview with railfan and railroad museum operator Dave Peters about his perspectives on railroad appreciation.

Featured Tracks:

Harry “Haywire” McClintock – Big Rock Candy Mountain

John B. Hooker – Hobo Blues

Etta Baker – Railroad Bill



Featured Collections:

Samuel and Ann Charters Archive of Blues and African American Vernacular Musical Culture

Dodd Special Collections



Thomas B. Hogan Papers

Richard Scarry Papers

Logo by Melica Bloom