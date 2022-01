Today we talked about the origins of the word Hunkering Down! Who knew it was Scottish for hanging out in a squat? We also talked about some other weather terms, like sheltering in place and riding out the storm. Interesting! We had a listener write in wanting to know if she needed calcium supplements for osteopenia, so we did a bone density redux. And then we talked about the latest on the Omicron COVID-19 variant and ideas on how to proceed currently.