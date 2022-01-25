Bicycle Talk Episode 279: January 24th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Vision Zero Meeting. Take backs and common sense issues. Speed and size of vehicles, DUH, And how much are we spending to get the answer to and obvious question? Ron covers this more in the show. On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Monthly progress report World Championship Cyclocross comes to the US!

More than half of women cyclists started riding or returned to it during the pandemic More in the show. The Maintenance Minute: Beginning cyclist questions answered Content:. As in the earlier rant, Speed and size It’s the Speed (stupid) America’s car crash epidemic Driving kills as many Americans each year as guns do. Experts say that’s preventable. Bigger and bigger SUVs, pickups are outgrowing home garages, public parking spaces. More than half of women cyclists started riding or returned to it during the pandemic. Cyclocross: Anyone watching world cup cross? 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Jan. 28-30 Cyclocrossfayettevillear2022.com Local events, and finishing points.