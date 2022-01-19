Today we talked about food! There ARE actually health benefits to eggs, red meat, and red wine, and it looks like saturated fat isn’t really the thing that raises your LDL cholesterol. Naturally, if eggs are free range, if beef is grass fed, if you drink wine in moderation, they are likely good for your health! There are some reasons that are NOT directy eggs or meat that may skew the numbers in the wrong direction. And saturated fat is generally not going to affect your cardiovascular health. Because it’s saturated, it doesn’t tend to oxidize and therefore damage your blood vessels!