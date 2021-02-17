Today we discussed whether it’s a good idea to visit your vaccinated family if you are non-vaccinated, and the short answer is maybe. The vaccine isn’t 100% effective, you can still transmit it, anyone under 16 can’t get vaccinated at all, and transmission levels although lower are not dramatically lower. So if you visit, you still have to mask, distance, and wash. And if you’re leaving Connecticut for more than 24 hours and going anywhere that’s not New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, you need to fill out a DPH travel form when you return, then quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Connecticut to avoid quarantining.

We talked about how to keep your liver healthy and liver-friendly foods too!