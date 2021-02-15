After a year-long hiatus, we return with an insightful conversation on research and leadership, two fundamental pillars of education at the University of Connecticut. President Katsouleas reminisces his cutting-edge undergraduate research on plasma-based particle accelerators in the field of electrical engineering and applied physics. In light of the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic, we discuss the significance of peer mentorship and normalizing leadership through everyday activities.

Agents of Change delves into the accessible resources around UConn’s campus that facilitate leadership. A diverse pool of candidates is interviewed to provide their unique stories of research on and off-campus. These students elaborate on frequently neglected factors of their journeys: inspirations, hindrances, and catalyzed leadership.