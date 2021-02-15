Bicycle Talk Episode 236: February 15th 2021: Ron’s Rant. Why are we expanding highways? Why not expand the alternative transportation infrastructure? On a positive side: 2020 trail numbers are in.Based on Bike Walk Bolton’s count it is estimated the number of passes would be 200,000+. The Maintenance Minute: Winter chain lube. Ron talks about lubrication below freezing. Content: BUFFALO SOLDIERS, 1896.Black Soldiers of the 25th Infantry from Fort Missoula, Montana. Lots of E-Bike talk today. House bill would give refundable tax credit for purchase of e-bike. Rep. Blumenauer introduces more generous bike commuter tax benefit. Events calendar and final thoughts.