Bicycle Talk Episode 236:   February 15th 2021: Ron’s Rant. Why are we expanding highways? Why not expand the alternative transportation infrastructure?  On a positive side:   2020 trail numbers are in.Based on Bike Walk Bolton’s count it is  estimated the number of passes would be 200,000+.  The Maintenance Minute:  Winter chain lube. Ron talks about lubrication below freezing. Content: BUFFALO SOLDIERS, 1896.Black Soldiers of the 25th Infantry from Fort Missoula, Montana.  Lots of E-Bike talk today. House bill would give refundable tax credit for purchase of e-bike. Rep. Blumenauer introduces more generous bike commuter tax benefit.  Events calendar and final thoughts.  

