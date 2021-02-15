The Save the Earth Podcast, put together by UConnPIRG’s Save the Earth campaign, explores intersectional approaches to environmentalism, connecting UConn’s vibrant environmental community, and building on our massive climate movement. We return for a second semester, speaking with UConn activists Marissa Naclerio, Phoebe Mrozinski and Aaron Johnson. Tune in to learn about the Planting our Roots initiative we’ve been collaborating on, to bring culturally relevant foods to UConn’s sustainable farming practices.