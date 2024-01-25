Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 423: Cinnamon, Gratitude, and Meditation Are Good For You! Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I finished up some Thanksgiving themes, including why cinnamon is good for you: blood sugar, cholesterol, antioxidant, and antimicrobial! I also talked about the health benefits of gratitude and meditation. These basic practices can do SO MUCH for health, and can be done regardless of your location, life circumstances or finances! They have been studied to help mood, mental illness, cardiovascular disease, and immunity. Adding these practices can help ANY medical and health condition!