This week Ron and I commemorated our Valentine’s Day anniversary, and then talked about more health benefits of chocolate. We even talked about the health benefits of vanilla, which are somewhat similar! And who knew that Richard Cadbury, the 19th century English chocolatier, started the tradition of chocolate gifts on Valentine’s Day. He also created the first chocolate that was affordable for the masses! Milton Hershey and Russell Stover followed soon behind. We also touched on some feel-good hormones, like oxytocin and phenylethylamine.