Bicycle Talk Episode 332:  February 13th 2023:   Ron’s Rant:  Riding in the dark and I am not talking about after the sun sets. Ron reflects a story on an observation of a “waiting to be hit” cyclist. More in the show.  On a positive side: Ride of silence is live! Check out the facebook page!  Also Ron is hosting a Pedal to end cancer sat the community center. Your chance to raise money for a good cause and take anywhere from a one hour to a 3 hour class with Ron. Check the facebook page for details or if you are a member of our local club, Thread City Cyclers, you can check your meetups.   Had a day last week I put in a whopping 11.5 miles in on my bike pedaling to the store and running local errands.   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Fenders, who would have thought? Your Bike Probably Needs Fenders (But Here’s How To Know)    Content:  The Natchaug Epic.  Ron talks about and promotes a really cool gravel event at the end of March in Thompson CT. Outride research shows cycling’s benefits are more than physical  Events and finishing points.

