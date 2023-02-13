Bicycle Talk Episode 332: February 13th 2023: Ron’s Rant: Riding in the dark and I am not talking about after the sun sets. Ron reflects a story on an observation of a “waiting to be hit” cyclist. More in the show. On a positive side: Ride of silence is live! Check out the facebook page! Also Ron is hosting a Pedal to end cancer sat the community center. Your chance to raise money for a good cause and take anywhere from a one hour to a 3 hour class with Ron. Check the facebook page for details or if you are a member of our local club, Thread City Cyclers, you can check your meetups. Had a day last week I put in a whopping 11.5 miles in on my bike pedaling to the store and running local errands. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Fenders, who would have thought? Your Bike Probably Needs Fenders (But Here’s How To Know) Content: The Natchaug Epic. Ron talks about and promotes a really cool gravel event at the end of March in Thompson CT. Outride research shows cycling’s benefits are more than physical Events and finishing points.