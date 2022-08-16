This week we started out by discussing why deep breathing is good for you. There are so many reasons, but the main ones are that you lower cortisol, which in excess is destructive to body tissues, and you increase the amout of oxygen that goes to your brain and all of your organs, causing them to all function so much better! We discuss deep breathing anytime anywhere, guided meditation, counted breathing, diaphragmatic breathing, and more. Such an easy way to improve your health!

We then started a discussion of fatty liver, what it is and how it happens. We’ll get into a discussion of how to fix it next week. The liver is amazingly resilient!