had the chance to attend one of the 4 sold out wallows shows at Terminal 5 in NYC on June 16th.

spilltab (Claire Chicha) was the very talented opener, with very much bedroom-indie pop vibes. fun fact: she actually went to NYU!

(peep gus dapperton in the back, featured on her new song Velcro)

wallows: the new boy band of 2022? consisting of dylan minnette (you may know him as clay in 13 reasons why or jerry grant jr. in scandal), braeden lemasters (also in films/tv), and cole preston (drums), with danny ferenbach on the trumpet! more pop/rock vibes, their energy onstage was amazing.