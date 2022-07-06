Today I talked more about yin yoga and how it’s a simple thing that most people can do especially to help improve their back health, Great relaxing and stretching! I also talked about the Bounty of the Season. I started off with eggplant, just because it will be available soon and it’s surprisingly good for you. I moved on to EVERY BERRY: blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, and also cherries! High in antioxidants and great superfoods, and so many great ways to eat them this time of year!