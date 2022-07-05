Bicycle Talk Episode 302: July 5th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: People line up for 1 mile Boom Box Parade on July 4th and most are in cars and trucks? Really? On a positive side: The Boom Box Parade. The Tour de France, The Women’s Giro Donne. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Shimano releases 105 Di2 12-speed group. 7 reasons why you should get electronic shifting Content: Why you shouldn’t get an e-bike? I think not. Ron talks up the importance of e-bikes again. It’s Time to Treat E-Bikes Like Vehicles. New Bloomberg report. New Research Shows That E-Bikes Are Outpacing Electric Cars Sales in the U.S. 10 stages of the Giro d’Italia Donne along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news. The 2022 Tour de France. More local events this week. Thread City Century and SteepleChase Bike tour. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.