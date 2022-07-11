Bicycle Talk Episode 303: July 11th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Why cobbles in the tour de France? And then there was the hay bale. It’s of unexpected excitement at the TDF. On a positive side: Fran and I reflect on our observations in NJ this past weekend and the positive influence of, yes, Amazon. Every TDF Contender tested negative today for covid!

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Dropping that chain and how to deal with it plus why does this happen. Content: Giro d’Italia Donne final results are in. The 2022 Tour de France. Wout van Aert wins stage eight! It was inevitable wasn’t it? The Belgian bided his time as Matthews and Pogačar both took their shot before Van Aert upped the pace in the final straight to win comfortably in the end. Are you watching this? What is Pogacar eating for breakfast? I want some of that!Wout van Aert OMG Stage four win Jonas Vingegaard doing a lot of work as Primoz Roglic fades back with a dislocated shoulder“’Every pedal stroke is like a knife in the back’ – Roglic battles through pain at Tour de France. The Bicycle Industry. More local events this week. Thread City Century and SteepleChase Bike tour. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.