Today we finished up on why some things are bad for your skin, and things to eat to improve your skin. Turns out, those things are good for your general health, and the skin is a window into the rest of your health! Don’t exfoliate too much, drink you water, eat your produce. We also began a discussion of bursitis, a painful condition that affects a lot of people, and can be helped by natural medicine. We’ll get more in depth next week!