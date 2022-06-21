Bicycle Talk Episode 300:   June 20th, 2022:  Ron’s Rant:  Professional drivers. Ron rant’s about a close call he had with 3 busses while riding home from Spin Class on Friday.  On a positive side:   Father’s Day, a couple of Birthday wishes and a recap of the Mountain Laurel Ride along with facts about Connecticut’s state flower. Mechanical minute and cycling tips:Ron’s got nothing today.   Content:  Juneteenth celebration mixes history with health and wellness.  Study: Black Cyclists Die 4.5x More Often Than White Cyclists.  And what else did we miss?  World Naked Bike Ride 2022: The Biggest Nude Event To Protest ‘Indecent Exposure’ To Cars.  The bike ride is a global protest in cities all around the world. Tadej Pogacar seals Tour of Slovenia. The Tour de Suisse.   The upcoming 2022 Tour de France. Is Covid going to be a factor as to who competes?    More local events this week. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.