Bicycle Talk Episode 300: June 20th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Professional drivers. Ron rant’s about a close call he had with 3 busses while riding home from Spin Class on Friday. On a positive side: Father’s Day, a couple of Birthday wishes and a recap of the Mountain Laurel Ride along with facts about Connecticut’s state flower. Mechanical minute and cycling tips:Ron’s got nothing today. Content: Juneteenth celebration mixes history with health and wellness. Study: Black Cyclists Die 4.5x More Often Than White Cyclists. And what else did we miss? World Naked Bike Ride 2022: The Biggest Nude Event To Protest ‘Indecent Exposure’ To Cars. The bike ride is a global protest in cities all around the world. Tadej Pogacar seals Tour of Slovenia. The Tour de Suisse. The upcoming 2022 Tour de France. Is Covid going to be a factor as to who competes? More local events this week. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.